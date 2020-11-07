BLISSFIELD - On Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, Gary Lowell Bettis passed away at the age of 69.
Gary was born on March 26, 1951, in Toledo to Lowell and Virginia Bettis. He attended Blissfield High School, graduating in 1969.
Gary realized at an early age that he couldn't work for someone else and wanted to be his own boss. On March 29, 1970, less than a year after graduating high school, he took over Blissfield Gulf, a full-service fuel store and auto repair shop. While the shop's offerings and name has changed, Gary remained a fixture as its owner and operator, serving the local community for over 50 years.
Gary was married on Feb. 28, 1975, to MaryAnn Morse, and they raised three sons, Jason, Brad and Craig. He was very involved in the community and was an active member and former president of the Rotary Club.
Gary had many interests and hobbies including working on and collecting cars, tractors, or anything with an engine. He was a long-time NASCAR fan and had attended a race at every track across the country.
Gary loved to travel with his wife, MaryAnn, and their many close friends. He especially enjoyed time spent Up North at his Blue Lake cabin, Posey Lake cottage in Hudson and Boca de Tomatlan in Mexico, where he and MaryAnn visited every winter for the last two decades.
He will be missed by the entire Boca community including Alonso Tello, who Gary and MaryAnn consider their fourth son.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Lowell, and his mother, Virginia (Dorcas).
He is survived by wife, MaryAnn; sister, Karen (John Cook); brother, Ross; children, Jason Knisel and Brad (Amy) and Craig Bettis; grandchildren, Cloé and Seth Knisel and Quentin, Sarah, Carson and Bryce Bettis.
He will be dearly missed by his family and many close friends.
A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home in Blissfield. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only 30 people will be allowed in the chapel at a time and masks are required.
A private memorial will be held, and the public is welcome to view the service at www.andersonfuneralservices.com
after noon on Thursday, Nov. 12.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com
. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bliss-Liewert Senior Center or to Blissfield High School, earmarked for the homeless fund of Blissfield High School. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.