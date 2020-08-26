1/1
Gary M. Sloan
1938-2020
ADRIAN - Gary M. Sloan, of Adrian passed away Saturday Aug. 22, 2020, at the age of 81 with his wife and son holding his hands at Bixby Hospital.

Gary had been sick since April.

Gary was born at home in Adrian in September 1938 to Doc Sloan and Arlene (Coulon) Sloan. He married Peggy Kurtz in 1959 in Adrian.

Gary worked for the Kroger Co. for 42 years. Gary was a Boy Scout. Gary loved Chevy Corvettes and going for a drive everyday.

Gary is survived by his loving, caring wife Peggy and his beloved son, Larry Sloan of Tecumseh, grandson, Dylan Karle and his wife Kendra and step-great-grandsons, Jacob and Zachery of Tecumseh.

Gary liked listening to Pastor John Hagee on TV.

Gary was preceded in death by his beloved son, Gary Dean, his dad and mother, Doc and Arlene Sloan, a sister, Nancy Brooks, mother-in-law, Helen Kurtz, his golden retriever, Hikki and Sunny and grand-pups, Toby and Bo.

With many government restrictions this year, there will be no visitation and no funeral. Gary will be laid to rest in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian. Arrangements are with the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
