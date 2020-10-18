HUDSON - Gary Michael Doud, 76, of Adrian died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Covenant Health Care in Saginaw.
Born July 15, 1944, in Detroit, he was the son of the late Randel and Martha (Carpenter) Doud. He married Carol Anne Conahan on Feb. 18, 1972, in Grosse Pointe, and she survives.
Gary was a 1962 graduate of Hudson Area Schools and furthered his education at Jackson Junior College, earning an associate degree in business in 1965. He worked over 30 years in security for Bixby Hospital, from where he formally retired in 2013.
He also worked many years as a security guard at the Adrian Mall, earning the position of chief of security. Gary also belonged to the Adrian Police Reserves. An outdoorsman, he took delight in hunting, fishing and gardening. He also enjoyed cooking and watching old westerns and football.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 48 years, Carol, are two daughters, Karen (Steven) Fox of Oxford, Mich., and Kelly (Christopher) Proseus of Gaines, Mich.; a sister, Judy (James) Friedrich of Hudson; and a granddaughter, Kaitlyn Fox.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, with a vigil prayer service at 7 p.m. at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Hudson.
A funeral service for Gary will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson with Father Todd Koenigsknecht officiating. Burial will follow in Locust Corners Cemetery in Pittsford Township.
Memorial contributions in honor of Gary are suggested to the family for future designation. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.