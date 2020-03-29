Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Mohr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Mohr


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Mohr Obituary
ADRIAN - Gary Mohr, age 67, of Adrian passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home.

He was born on July 24, 1952, in Adrian to Robert and Clarice (Remmele) Mohr. Gary attended Adrian High School and worked for Wacker Chemical Corporation, retiring in July of 2014. Gary enjoyed camping, spending time with family and friends, cooking, going to casinos, and fishing at the campground.

He is survived by his longtime partner, Patricia Ann Waldfogel; three sons, Gary (Kelly) Mohr, Jr. of Adrian, Mike (Brandy Rogers) Mohr of Adrian and their mother, Linda King Mohr of Tecumseh and Jerame (Bianca) Guenther of Tecumseh; two stepsons, Tracy (Andrea) Green and Kyle (Darla) Rychener, both of Adrian; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; 12 siblings, Robert (Jane) Mohr, Jr. of Florida, Richard (Mary) Mohr of Clinton, Joel (Louise) Mohr of Adrian, Rick (Marie) Mohr of Adrian, Doug (Nancy) Mohr of Lake City, Mich., Becky (Jay) Cook of Adrian, David (Karen) Mohr of Adrian, Terry (Shana) Mohr of Adrian, Jeff (Donna) Mohr of Adrian, Bruce Mohr of Adrian, and Cindy Findley and Sherrie Mohr, both of Adrian; and numerous nieces and nephews. Gary is preceded in death by his parents.

At Gary's request cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the . Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -