ADRIAN - Gary Mohr, age 67, of Adrian passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home.
He was born on July 24, 1952, in Adrian to Robert and Clarice (Remmele) Mohr. Gary attended Adrian High School and worked for Wacker Chemical Corporation, retiring in July of 2014. Gary enjoyed camping, spending time with family and friends, cooking, going to casinos, and fishing at the campground.
He is survived by his longtime partner, Patricia Ann Waldfogel; three sons, Gary (Kelly) Mohr, Jr. of Adrian, Mike (Brandy Rogers) Mohr of Adrian and their mother, Linda King Mohr of Tecumseh and Jerame (Bianca) Guenther of Tecumseh; two stepsons, Tracy (Andrea) Green and Kyle (Darla) Rychener, both of Adrian; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; 12 siblings, Robert (Jane) Mohr, Jr. of Florida, Richard (Mary) Mohr of Clinton, Joel (Louise) Mohr of Adrian, Rick (Marie) Mohr of Adrian, Doug (Nancy) Mohr of Lake City, Mich., Becky (Jay) Cook of Adrian, David (Karen) Mohr of Adrian, Terry (Shana) Mohr of Adrian, Jeff (Donna) Mohr of Adrian, Bruce Mohr of Adrian, and Cindy Findley and Sherrie Mohr, both of Adrian; and numerous nieces and nephews. Gary is preceded in death by his parents.
At Gary's request cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the . Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020