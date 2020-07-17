ADRIAN - Gary Robert Baldwin, age 68, of Adrian passed away on July 15, 2020, at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice.
He was born on April 1, 1952, in Adrian, to Robert and Cora (Evers) Baldwin. After high school, he received his Bachelor of Science degree, Summa Cum Laude. He received his Juris Doctor of Law degree from the University of Toledo and was an Attorney for the Baker, Durst Law Firm.
Gary married Machelle Soto on Aug. 14, 2010, and she survives.
He was a member of the Rotary Club of Clinton for over 25 years. He lived his life by the rules of the "Desiderata." He loved to play the guitar but had no sense of rhythm and was a big fan of Willie Nelson.
In addition to his wife, Machelle, he is survived by his three children, Maggie (Ryan) Cobbins, Jacob (Jen) Baldwin, and Rachel Baldwin all of Denver, Colo.; four siblings, Joyce (Gary) Cottrell of Adrian, Kevin (Kim) Baldwin of Franklin, N.C., Ron (Sherri) Baldwin of Adrian, and Brad (Dawn) Baldwin of Rockford, Mich.; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Per Gary's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for future designation.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.