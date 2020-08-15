LONGWOOD, Fla. - Gayle "Glenn" Gardner, the beloved husband of Marlene Gardner, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Longwood, Fla.
Glenn was born in East Detroit on Dec. 12, 1935, to parents Gayle and Mary Gardner. He was the oldest of four, Darrel, Reva and Linda. The family moved to small farms in the Adrian area near the Ohio border.
Glenn attended Sand Creek Community Schools where he played sports, met his future wife, Marlene, and was salutatorian of his senior class. Glenn earned a degree in engineering from MSU, MBA from Mercy College Detroit and a master's degree from the Chrysler Institute. Glenn worked for Chrysler for 36 1/2 years. After many position moves, he headed up the team that developed the first minivan in 1983. After chairing a joint venture with Mitsubishi (building a plant in Illinois) and then moving to large car platform design back at Chrysler, Glenn decided to retire in 1994.
Glenn and Marlene moved to a home on a lake near Orlando. Glenn decided to try consulting, which led to many travels all over the world. He tried to play golf everyday by owning a home on a golf course. Woodworking was his other big passion.
Three years ago Marlene and Glenn moved to Longwood, Fla. They were married 64 years. They are the parents of Keith Gardner of Rochester and Kendra Smith of Romeo.
Glenn was preceded in death by a twin son, Kirk, born in 1958, and two sisters, Reva Heckert and Linda Bushong.
Glenn has seven grandchildren, Jessica Walters, Carrie Walker, William Walters, Andrew Smith, Stefanie Smith, Dale Gardner and Glenn Gardner. Glenn has nine great-grandchildren, Zachary Cantlin, Gage Walker, Trevor Cantlin, Grace Walters, Milo Gardner, William Walters, Corrine Gardner, Samantha Calvin and Lincoln Walters.
Memorial service to be held at a later date. Donation to be made to Save the Children, www.savethechildren.org
, or Hospice, donation.adventhealth.com/central-florida/Foundation-Central-Florida/moduleId/405/fundId/25/controller/Donation/action/Donate.