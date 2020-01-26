|
SARASOTA, Fla. - Gene Davenport Olsen, age 99 of Sarasota, Fla., passed away the morning of Dec. 13, 2019.
A celebration of his life will be held on Feb. 1, 2020, at the Palm-Aire Country Club, in the Lakes room from 1 to 4 p.m. His ashes will be interred at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
Gene was born in Sioux Falls, S.D. on March 14, 1920, and in his first years was raised in Rock Rapids, Iowa. He and his parents moved to Adrian where he attended Lincoln Elementary School, Adrian Junior High and attended Cranbrook High School in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. He attended Kent College in Ohio, Carlton College in Minnesota and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
He had served as an Ensign in the Navy in 1943 on a PT Boat in the Pacific during WWII. After his military service he returned to Adrian and spent the majority of his career at his father's company, GO Corp, as the Vice President of sales and marketing. Their business was one of the larger companies in the U.S. that made machines that produced concrete blocks.
He married his second wife, Virginia "Gin" in 1960 and they retired to Sarasota, Fla., in 1988 where he lived the remainder of his years. He was active in the Rotary for over 70 years and spent his retirement years as a member of the Sarasota Sunrise Rotary Club and eventually the Lakewood Ranch Rotary Club. He was privileged to go on an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in appreciation for his military service. He was active in his church, The Church of the Nativity and was an active member of the Palm-Aire Country Club.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia, his son, Gene F. Olsen and daughter, Kim Loyd, as well his step sons Bill, John and Greg Carr.
