PINCKNEY - Geoffrey Marc Henricks, age 63, of Pinckney passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
He was born Feb. 16, 1956, in Tecumseh, the son of Gerald and Lois Fatchett Henricks,
Geoffrey graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1974 and joined the Marines. He retired as an IT programmer for the University of Michigan.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, Tecumseh, followed by internment at Lenewee Hills on Nov. 16.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019