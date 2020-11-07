CLAYTON - George "Mick" A. Snyder, age 66, of Clayton passed away on Nov. 4, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio.
He was born on Jan. 9, 1954, in Morenci, the son of Josiah and Ella (Boprey) Snyder. He married Deborah Chrisman on Jan. 9, 2002, in Hillsdale.
Mick enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling north to ride ATVs. Mick was well known in the Amish community, driving them around and spending time with them.
In addition to his wife, Deborah, and his dog, Ginger, that he loved so much, Mick is survived by his children, Jeff (Angie) Snyder of Adrian, Lori (Steve) Barnett of Morenci, John (Stephanie) Snyder of Clinton, Rachel (James) Peterson of California and Kelly (Rich Bentley) Boring of Sand Creek; a brother, Clyde Snyder of Adrian; two sisters, Marie Hunter of Manitou Beach and Corkie Jones of Hudson; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Mick was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Louis Snyder.
Per Mick's request, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Deborah Snyder to be used accordingly. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.