|
|
TIPTON - George E. Felbaum, age 83, of Tipton, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, with his family by his side at the Hospice of Lenawee Home.
A prayer service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Wagley Funeral Home, with the Rev. Daniel Wheeler. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of individuals will be monitored in the funeral home. There will be a Memorial Celebration of Life honoring George later this summer.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 2 to May 3, 2020