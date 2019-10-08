|
|
ADRIAN - George E. Watters, Jr., age 90 of Adrian, with his faithful wife of 67 years at his side, went from her care into the arms of Jesus Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
He was born on March 28, 1929, in Morenci, the fourth of the 12 children of George and Hazel (Andrews) Watters, Sr.
On May 30, 1952, George married Bonnie Mae Baughey and she survives.
Raised in the Nazarene Church, George was also a former member of the Pilgrim Evangelistic Tabernacle of Adrian, and more recently attended Raisin Valley Friends Church. He enjoyed hunting, camping, plowing snow, raising collies, and his wonderful role of grandfather. George was a member of the National Rifle Association.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Deborah (Dr. Rodney) Lindsay; daughter-in-law Cheryl Watters; six grandchildren: Jason (Karalynne) Watters, Lynette (Corey) Dickerson, Andrew (Jennifer) Watters, Bradley (Elise) Lindsay, Ryan (Danielle) Watters and Rachel Lindsay; 13 great-grandchildren: JeNessa, Kaitlynne, Jaxon, JaLayna, Jesson, Harper, Micah, Molly, Grace, Malachi, Steven, Chandler, and Michaella; and siblings, Alberta Bradley, Albert Watters and Paul Watters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Steven in 2001; and siblings: Frank, William, Richard, Martha Schoonover, Dorothy Merillat, Pauline Shadel, Estella and Helen Watters.
Special thanks to the caregivers from ComForCare and Hospice of Lenawee.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Adrian First Church of the Nazarene with the Rev. Sonny McNear, Dr. Rodney C. Lindsay, the Rev. Larry Betz and the Rev. Doug Chandler officiating. Burial will follow at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park in Adrian. Visitation will be held at Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m., and again Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. until the service.
Contributions in memory of George are suggested to Bradley Lindsay for the benefit of George's great-grandson Malachi, who was born with Heterotaxy Syndrome. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019