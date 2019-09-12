Home

George Edgar Foster


1928 - 2019
George Edgar Foster Obituary
ADRIAN - George Edgar Foster, age 91, passed from this life on Aug. 26, 2019.

George was born in Wayne County, Mich., April 23, 1928, and moved to Adrian in 1960. He maintained and owned several businesses including Foster Auto Sales and Mobile Home Service.

George leaves behind two former wives, Patricia and Janis; five children, Randall, David, Kassandra, Lance and Loren; 12 grandchildren; and a multitude of great-grandchildren.

George passed at Medi-Lodge in St. Clair after a lengthy illness. According to his wishes, cremation has taken place.

The family will hold a private memorial service in November.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
