|
|
TECUMSEH - George Henry Heeman, age 76, of Tecumseh passed away May 18, 2019.
George was born May 17, 1943, in Tecumseh, Mich., the son of George W. and Hilda (Meyers) Heeman. On Sept. 7, 1979, he married Geri Comfort, and she survives. He was a 1964 graduate of Tecumseh High School. George served his country in the United States Marine Corps for two years during the Vietnam War and received a Purple Heart.
For 27 years he was the owner of George's Market.
He enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards, going to casinos, fishing and playing with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Geri, George is survived by his son, Don ( Debbie) Heeman of Wayzata, Minn.; daughters, Rebecca (Jesse) Higgins of Rawlins, Wyo., Vickie (Brian) Render of Tipton, Debra Winzeler of Tecumseh and Nancy (Atticus) Sumner of Rock Island, Tenn.; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and four stepgrandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and a sister.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh, with the Rev. Eric Hickman officiating. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Marine Corps.
Visitation will be 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh, and one hour preceding the funeral service Thursday.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 20 to May 21, 2019