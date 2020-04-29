|
CLAYTON - George LeRoy Green, age 91, of Clayton passed away on April 26, 2020, at Brookdale Adrian with his devoted wife, Ann by his side.
He was born on March 16, 1929, in Delta, Ohio to Carl "Burt" and Thelma (Wilcox) Green. George proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1951-1953 during the Korean Conflict. On May 10, 1951, in Wauseon, Ohio he married Annabelle Stutzman and she survives. George was a member of the Cadmus Presbyterian Church. He was an entrepreneur early in his life from raising chickens, to buying a gas station at a young age, buying and selling motorcycles in the military to make money. After the Army, he bought and sold cars and tractors for extra money. He always had one in his shop he was repairing and getting ready to sell.
George saved and saved for his 80-acre dream farm and house in Clayton. He and Ann renovated the house just in time for the arrival of their first-born child. George had a lust for life and a desire to travel far and wide within the U.S. and Europe. George never met a stranger and had the gift of easy conversation. He loved people. But his pride and joy were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and he loved spoiling them with ice cream.
In addition to his wife of 69 years, Ann, he is survived by their children, Josette Green of St. Petersburg, Fla., Kevin Green of Clayton; Todd (Ramona) of Adrian; and Melanie (Anil) Oommen of Eugene, Ore.; five grandchildren, Bianca (Michael) James, Aaron (Ashley) Green, Kiran, Caleb, and Gitanjali Oommen; two great-grandsons, Aden Green and Grayson James; a brother, Jerry (Ella) Green of Hudson; and a sister, Martha Sackett of LaFayette, Ind.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family service will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Burial will be held in the Zion United Methodist Cemetery. A celebration of life for friends will be held at a later date.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Cadmus Presbyterian Church or to a . Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020