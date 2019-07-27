|
|
PITTSFORD - Georgiana Wollet, 92, of rural Pittsford died early Friday morning, July 26, 2019, at her home, while under the care of Hospice of Hillsdale County.
She was born Aug. 22, 1926, at her current residence, the daughter of the late Elvin and Anna (Parke) Peltier. She married Leon Wollet on July 23, 1946, in Angola, Ind. He survives.
Georgiana was a former secretary at Lincoln Elementary School in Hudson. She proudly held memberships with the Lenawee Retired School Personnel and the National Association of Educational Office Professionals. She was also a faithful member of the Hudson United Methodist Church, as well as the United Methodist Women and the Pittsford Garden Club. Georgiana was a Girl Scout leader in Hudson for over 30 years. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and camping, as well as quilting and crocheting.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 73 years, Leon, are a daughter, Christine (John) Starlin of Pittsford; two siblings, Benita Aldrich of Pittsford and Albert "Pete" (Helen) Peltier of Pittsford; seven grandchildren, Kelley (Steve) Cunningham, Beth (Bret) Zilka, Denise (Hunter) Hastings, Andrew Willitts, Matthew (Jenny) Duff, Owen Patrick Starlin, and Johnny (Erin) Starlin; and 13 great-grandchildren, Karter, Kenyon, Kadyn, Savannah, Gannon, Jackson, Georgiana, Tyson, Delaney, Griffin, Aniston, Lenox, and Foster.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lynne Lemmon, and three sisters, Carolyn Goodlock, Dorolyn Brockway, and Kathlene Jones.
The family will receive friends for a visitation on Monday, July 29, 2019, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson. A funeral service for Georgiana will be held Tuesday, July 30, at 11 a.m. at the Hudson First United Methodist Church with Pastor Carol Freeland officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson.
Memorial contributions to honor Georgiana may be made to Hudson First United Methodist Church or to Hospice of Hillsdale County. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 27 to July 28, 2019