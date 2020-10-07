1/1
Georgie Jenette Parkhurst
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BROOKLYN - Georgia Jennette Parkhurst, of Brooklyn, formerly of Addison and Manitou Beach passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Lenawee Medical Care Facility in Adrian.

She was born on Aug. 14, 1924, in Addison to Miles C. and Gladys J. (White) Hudnutt. She married Edwin C. Parkhurst on Aug. 14, 1948, in Manitou Beach. He preceded her in death on Jan. 24, 2005.

Georgia lived in the Addison-Manitou Beach area most of her life. Her last three years were spent at the Brooklyn Living Center. She graduated from Addison High School in 1943. She was a registered nurse, working at the Addison Hospital for several years and later worked at Lynwood Manor (Hillhaven) in Adrian where she retired.

Georgia attended church faithfully throughout her life. Her family is comforted knowing that because of her strong faith and love of Jesus she now resides with Him. She most recently attended Cornerstone Community Church in Brooklyn.

Georgia was very social and had many friends, always seeing the good in everyone. She enjoyed music and loved going to the Gospel Barn. Georgia enjoyed knitting - many new mothers were delighted with beautiful baby sweaters. She often made delicious cookies, cream puffs, the world's best potato salad and strawberry shortcake for her family and friends.

Surviving are three sons: Douglas (Susan) Parkhurst of McQueeney, Texas, Thomas (Brandy) Parkhurst of Manitou Beach, Tim (Amy) Parkhurst, of Manitou Beach; one daughter, Debra (Gary) Granger of Prescott, Ariz.; six grandchildren: Greg Parkhurst, Shanna Navarre, Peter Granger, Laurel Parkhurst, Alaina Parkhurst, Joe Parkhurst and eight great-grandchildren.

Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Edwin and one sister Frances Bedore. She was an amazing mother, nurse, wife, grandma, mother-in-law, great-grandma and friend with amazing faith.

Private graveside services were held at Green's Lakeside Cemetery in Manitou Beach with the Rev. John Masters officiating. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison.

Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Youth Haven (www.youthhaven.org) in Rives Junction, Mich.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
122 N Steer St
Addison, MI 49220
(517) 547-6101
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved