TECUMSEH - Gerald Elmer McKeever, age 85, of Tecumseh passed away Sept. 18, 2020.
Gerald was born June 19, 1935, in Petersburg, the son of John Forrest and Ida Luella (VanBuskirk) McKeever. On Nov. 10, 1962, he married Patricia Ann Rupp. He was a 1953 graduate of Summerfield High School. In 1998, Gerald retired from the Ford Motor Company.
Gerald was a veteran of the United States Army, stationed in Germany and recalled during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was an avid bowler and golfer and enjoyed wood carving in his later years.
Gerald is survived by his daughter, Kendra Renner; son, Aaron McKeever; grandson, Trevor Renner; and sisters, Lucinda McElroy and Kathleen Gorr.
In addition to his wife, Patricia, he was preceded in death by his parents and sons, Michael McKeever and Kevin McKeever.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh. Visitation will be at noon, one hour prior to the service.
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.