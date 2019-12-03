|
|
BLISSFIELD - Gerald "Jake" Raymond, age 79, of Blissfield, passed away, Dec. 1, 2019.
He was born July 21, 1940, in Blissfield, the son of Harry andArbutus (Bourbina) Raymond. On March 31, 1962, he married Janice Lane in Blissfield. She survives. Jake started his career at Blissfield Manufacturing working their for five years. He then went on to work at General Motors Powertrain in Toledo where he retired from after 30 years of service.
In addition to his wife, Janice Raymond, he is survived by his son, Michael Raymond; siblings, Daniel (Marsha) Raymond and Marjorie (Nelson) Handy and numerous nieces and nephews. Jake was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Arbutus Raymond, siblings, Ronald Raymond, David Raymond, Harry L. Raymond and Shirley Bunting Raymond; and nephew, Andrew Steven Emery.
Private funeral services will be held for Jake by his family. Burial will be in Palmyra Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, MI. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019