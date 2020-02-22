|
|
ADRIAN - Gerald "Jeff" Jeffrey Noe, 72, of Adrian died early Friday morning, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Hospice of Lenawee Home in Adrian following a year-long struggle with amyloidosis.
Jeff was born Easter Sunday, April 6, 1947, to the late Gerald Willard and Myrtie Estelle (Jeffreys) Noe in Fayette, Ala. He was a 1965 graduate of Tecumseh High School and earned his master's degree in education from Adrian College. Jeff spent his career teaching upper elementary for Tecumseh Public Schools until his retirement in 2002. He was a University of Michigan fan.
On June 15, 1980, Jeff married Jacqueline Knoblauch in Tecumseh. Together they shared almost 40 years of marriage together.
Surviving in addition to wife Jackie are his children, Amy Bernadette (Seder) Burns of Ann Arbor and Eric Garrison (Serenity) Noe of Tecumseh; three grandchildren, Summer Nichole Noe, Kaeden Jack Noe and Penelope Rose Burns; and his brother, Mark Noe and his family of Orange City, Fla. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents and his mother-in-law and father-in-law. Cremation will take place. A private family graveside and burial will take place at Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens in Tecumseh.
Memorial contributions to honor Jeff are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020