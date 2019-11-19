Home

Nicholson Funeral Home
Gerald Jerry Pate


1937 - 2019
Gerald Jerry Pate Obituary
STATESVILLE, N.C. - Gerald A. (Jerry) Pate, 82, of Statesville, North Carolina, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Nov. 11, 2019.

He was born in Adrian, on Oct. 2, 1937 to the late John Pate and Dorothy Snyder Pate.

Jerry was loved by all who knew him and touched many lives through coaching Little League and Mickey Mantle Baseball. Jerry loved his children and grandchildren and took great pride in all their accomplishments. He was a mentor in the Big Brother, Big Sister program for many years to a very special young man.

He is survived by his wife of 57 ½ years, Beverly Joan Iffland who he married on April 14, 1962. He is also survived by his sister, Sharon Pate Hill of Adrian. His daughter, Kristen Rash and husband, Duane and son, Steven Pate; grandchildren, Andrew and Lukas Eller and Abigail Pate.

A funeral service was held on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with Pastor Paul St. Clair officiating. Burial followed in Oakwood Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Iredell County Hospice and Palliative Care, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, North Carolina, 28625 or Big Brother, Big Sister, P.O. Box 5441, Statesville, North Carolina, 28687.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com.

Nicholson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Pate Family.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
