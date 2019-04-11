|
TIPTON - Gerald L. Julien, age 74, of Tipton passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Hospice of Lenawee Home.
He was born April 23, 1944, in Dearborn, Mich., to George and Bernadette (Schloff) Julien. Jerry graduated from Onsted High School with the Class of 1962 and attended Washtenaw Community College. Gerald served in the United States Army. On July 27, 1968, he married Glenda Herron in Dearborn, and she survives.
Jerry retired from Ford Motor Company with more than 45 years of service at the Rawsonville plant. He was a handyman who could fix just about anything. He enjoyed playing euchre and vegetable gardening.
In addition to Glenda, his wife of over 50 years, he is survived by their children, David (Michele) Julien and Stephanie Julien, both of Ypsilanti; siblings, George "Sonny" (Sharon) Julien of Tennessee, John Julien of Houghton Lake, Julie (Dan) Waites and Mary Julien, all of Tennessee; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren with another due any day.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Janet and Judy.
At Jerry's request cremation will take place and all services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagley Funeral Home where online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019