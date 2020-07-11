1/1
Gerald Lee "Jerry Herbie" Robertson
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NOCONA, Texas - Gerald (Jerry Herbie) Lee Robertson, 68, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home in Nocona, Texas, under the care of his wife and son.

Jerry was born on July 26, 1951, in Adrian to Leland and LaDonna Robertson (Reno). Jerry went to Adrian High School. Jerry married Joan Pflum on April 29, 1972.

Jerry raised pigeons as a young boy until his teenage years. Jerry loved to play drums and played at the Pavilion where he met Ted Nugent and Bob Seger. Jerry and his family moved to Texas in 1982.

Jerry owned Bowie Paint and Body Shop in Bowie, Texas, for over 20 years. He moved to Stoneburg, Texas, and built a body shop where they lived on a ranch. Jerry raised longhorns, horses and dogs. Then he moved to Nocona, Texas, in 2013 where he sold the body shop and became a damage appraiser on automobiles. In 2019, Jerry was diagnosed with melanoma. In 2020, the melanoma had spread to his brain.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Joan, of 48 years; three sons, David (Christina) Robertson, Daniel (Malena) Robertson and Jay Robertson; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Renee Bayes and Cheryl (Billy) Bilyou; uncles and aunts; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Deceased are his parents, Leland Robertson, LaDonna Reno; stepfather Norman Reno; a brother, Wayne Reno; Aunt Maxine Hall; and grandparents.

There will be no service. Cremation will take place at his request. Donations can be made directly to Joan Robertson at 1206 Cooke St., Nocona, TX 76255.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved