NOCONA, Texas - Gerald (Jerry Herbie) Lee Robertson, 68, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home in Nocona, Texas, under the care of his wife and son.



Jerry was born on July 26, 1951, in Adrian to Leland and LaDonna Robertson (Reno). Jerry went to Adrian High School. Jerry married Joan Pflum on April 29, 1972.



Jerry raised pigeons as a young boy until his teenage years. Jerry loved to play drums and played at the Pavilion where he met Ted Nugent and Bob Seger. Jerry and his family moved to Texas in 1982.



Jerry owned Bowie Paint and Body Shop in Bowie, Texas, for over 20 years. He moved to Stoneburg, Texas, and built a body shop where they lived on a ranch. Jerry raised longhorns, horses and dogs. Then he moved to Nocona, Texas, in 2013 where he sold the body shop and became a damage appraiser on automobiles. In 2019, Jerry was diagnosed with melanoma. In 2020, the melanoma had spread to his brain.



Jerry is survived by his wife, Joan, of 48 years; three sons, David (Christina) Robertson, Daniel (Malena) Robertson and Jay Robertson; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Renee Bayes and Cheryl (Billy) Bilyou; uncles and aunts; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Deceased are his parents, Leland Robertson, LaDonna Reno; stepfather Norman Reno; a brother, Wayne Reno; Aunt Maxine Hall; and grandparents.



There will be no service. Cremation will take place at his request. Donations can be made directly to Joan Robertson at 1206 Cooke St., Nocona, TX 76255.

