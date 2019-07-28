|
|
JACKSON - His Legacy… Gerald Fredrick Strohl, age 82, passed away July 26, 2019. He was born on Dec. 31, 1936, in Detroit, to Wendal and Florence (Jordan) Strohl. Jerry married the love of his life, Barbara Borieo, on June 20, 1955, in Dearborn. Jerry was a supervisor at the GM Willow Run Assembly plant for 38 years and a former member of Union 1776. He was owner/operator of GBS Construction for many years where he loved working with his hands and building many things. In his spare time, Jerry enjoyed going to casinos and camping. He was a loving man who adored his family and he treasured spending time with them, especially his grandchildren. The family would like to thank the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home for their wonderful care of their husband, father, grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
His Family… Jerry will be missed by his wife, Barbara; his children, Carol (David) Wolverton of Grayling, Peggy (Ernie) Fuller of Onsted, Gerald (Cristye Miller) Strohl of Sanford, N.C., and James (Tina) Strohl of Onsted; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Jack Strohl of Arizona and Kenny (Cindy) Strohl of Garden City. He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Ronald and Dennis Strohl.
His Farewell… Jerry's family and friends will gather Monday, July 29, from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, Braun Chapel in Brooklyn, where his community farewell will be held on Wednesday, July 31, at 11 a.m. Family and friends will gather from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Rev. Evans Bentley of Springville United Methodist Church of Onsted will officiate. Burial following at Maple Shade Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to Springville United Methodist Church of Onsted or Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home. Please leave a message of comfort for Jerry's family at 1-877-231-7900, or sign his guestbook at www.borekjennings.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 28 to July 29, 2019