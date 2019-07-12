|
BRITTON - Geraldine Hall, age 90, of Adrian, formerly of Britton, died July 9, 2019, in Adrian.
She was born Aug. 14, 1928, in Buckingham, Ky., the daughter of Henry and Mary (Osburn) Johnson. On Feb. 7, 1947, she married Homer Hall in Prestonburg, Ky., and he preceded her in death on June 26, 1988.
Geraldine was a resident of the Britton and Dundee areas since 1961. She was a member of the Little White Stone Old Regular Baptist Church. In addition to her family, she loved cooking, gardening and attending church.
She is survived by three daughters, Mary Lou (Bob) Hill of Athens, Ala., Brenda Jordan of Tecumseh and Carolyn (Frank) Myers of Brooklyn; two sons, Elmer (Norma) Hall of Flower Mound, Texas, and Larry (Terrie) Hall of Adrian; a brother, Glenn (Wilma) Johnson of Winchester, Ky.; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 21 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two sisters, Betty Stephens and Wauketa Kolodjiez; three brothers, Russell Johnson, Clyde Johnson and Forrest Johnson; and one grandson, Kelly Hill.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh, with Pastor Phil Devaney officiating. Interment will follow at Ridgeway Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home Tecumseh. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 12 to July 13, 2019