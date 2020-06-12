Geraldine June Leonard
1929 - 2020
TECUMSEH - Geraldine June Leonard, age 91, of Tecumseh passed away June 8, 2020, at home.

She was born June 8, 1929, in Oak Hill, W.Va. On May 22, 1948, she married Donald Leonard. He preceded her in death May 12, 2013.

She is survived by two daughters, Sheila Rau and Debbie (Jerry) VanEtten; one son, Tim Leonard; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Donald Leonard, she was preceded in death by one son, Bernard Leonard; one daughter, Brenda Jenkins; and her parents, Lonnie and Hattie (Walker) Harvey.

Private services will be held by the family. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
