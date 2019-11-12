Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
504 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-2941
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Lautzenhiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Mae Lautzenhiser


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Mae Lautzenhiser Obituary
ADRIAN - Geraldine Mae Lautzenhiser of Adrian, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at her home.

She was 94 years old, born on Dec. 4, 1924, in Somerset Township, Hillsdale County, to Stuart D. and Harriet K. (Rowlson) Bilby. Geraldine graduated from Jonesville High School in 1942. She married Glen G. Lautzenhiser on Nov. 4, 1945 in Jonesville. He preceded her in death on June 7, 2000. Geraldine was a retired school bus driver from Adrian Public Schools. She was a charter member of the Faith Baptist Church in Adrian. Geraldine loved crafts, sewing, knitting, crocheting and was especially proud of her collection of dolls that she made.

Geraldine is survived by her son, Gary (Judy) Lautzenhiser of Savannah, Ga., four grandchildren, Dana (Mike) Lemke of Overland Park, Kan., Geoff Lautzenhiser of Leadville, Colo., Katie (Robert) Booth of Novi and Matt Lautzenhiser of Saginaw, four great-grandchildren, Nathan and Matthew Lemke and Robert and Hadley Booth, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also preceded in death by her son Gilbert, a brother, Harold Bilby and a sister, Wynona Jeffrey. Funeral Services for Geraldine will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson with the Rev. Greg Burdine officiating. Burial will follow at Aldrich Cemetery in Somerset Township, Hillsdale County. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee County. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -