|
|
ADRIAN - Geraldine Mae Lautzenhiser of Adrian, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at her home.
She was 94 years old, born on Dec. 4, 1924, in Somerset Township, Hillsdale County, to Stuart D. and Harriet K. (Rowlson) Bilby. Geraldine graduated from Jonesville High School in 1942. She married Glen G. Lautzenhiser on Nov. 4, 1945 in Jonesville. He preceded her in death on June 7, 2000. Geraldine was a retired school bus driver from Adrian Public Schools. She was a charter member of the Faith Baptist Church in Adrian. Geraldine loved crafts, sewing, knitting, crocheting and was especially proud of her collection of dolls that she made.
Geraldine is survived by her son, Gary (Judy) Lautzenhiser of Savannah, Ga., four grandchildren, Dana (Mike) Lemke of Overland Park, Kan., Geoff Lautzenhiser of Leadville, Colo., Katie (Robert) Booth of Novi and Matt Lautzenhiser of Saginaw, four great-grandchildren, Nathan and Matthew Lemke and Robert and Hadley Booth, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also preceded in death by her son Gilbert, a brother, Harold Bilby and a sister, Wynona Jeffrey. Funeral Services for Geraldine will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson with the Rev. Greg Burdine officiating. Burial will follow at Aldrich Cemetery in Somerset Township, Hillsdale County. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee County. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019