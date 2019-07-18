|
ADRIAN - Geraldine Rowe, age 84, of Adrian passed away July 17, 2019, at Tecumseh Place.
She was born Nov. 23, 1934, on a farm in Hillsdale County, the daughter of Harold E. and Clara J. (Richardson) Duryea. Geraldine was a graduate of Hillsdale High School, Class of 1953. On Nov. 12, 1955, she married Lynn Rowe at the United Brethren Church in Hillsdale. They made their home in Adrian.
She worked in the business office at both Nulls Dairy in Hillsdale and at Merillat Industries in Adrian, retiring in February 2001. Geraldine's hobbies included flower gardening, bird watching, and traveling to all 50 states. She was a member of Element Church (formerly Trenton Hills UB), where she and her husband volunteered with the youth group and visiting shut-ins.
Geraldine is survived by sisters-in-law, Marilyn Duryea, Gladys Duryea Crandall and Alice (George) Keller; several nieces and nephews; and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn Rowe; her parents; and her brothers, Loren Duryea and Marlin Duryea.
Memorial services will be held at noon Saturday, July 20, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian, with Pastor Gayle Ruble officiating. Visitation will also be on Saturday, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. Her final resting place will be at Maple Grove Cemetery, in Hillsdale County at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Element Church, 220 E. Jefferson St., Blissfield, MI 49228 or Careline Hospice Care, 113 W. Michigan Ave, Suite 102, Jackson, MI 49201. The family would like to thank Tecumseh Place, Careline Hospice and special friend Janet VanBuren for their wonderful care. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 18 to July 19, 2019