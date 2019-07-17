Home

MOHNKE FUNERAL HOME - BIG RAPIDS
128 SO WARREN
Big Rapids, MI 49307-1844
(231) 796-8628
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Fellowship Church
Big Rapids, MI
BIG RAPIDS - Geraldine (Thompson) Garrison, age 90, of Big Rapids passed away on July 11, 2019.

She was born March 30, 1929 in Blissfield, the daughter of Norman and Genevieve (Betz) Thompson, and graduated from Blissfield High School in 1947.

She is survived by her daughter, Joy (Myron) Daniels of Noblesville, Ind.; son, Dean (Cheryl) Garrison of Richland, Wash.; grandchildren, Kathryn Hollingsworth of Richland, Wash.; and Andrew Garrison of Kalamazoo; brother, John Thompson of Huntington, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean H. Garrison, Sr., in 2014; brothers, Walter (Bessie), Earl (Rosetta) and Carl (Hazel) Thompson; and sisters, Viola (Art) Ahleman and Lillian (Ken) Colyer.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Geri's family will greet friends and family beginning at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity Fellowship Church building fund. Share a memory of express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 17 to July 18, 2019
