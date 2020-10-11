TECUMSEH - Geraldine V. Rominski, age 102, of Tecumseh passed away Oct. 9, 2020.
Geraldine was born May 10, 1918, in Ypsilanti, the daughter of George and Eunice (Russ) Fuller. On June 10, 1939, she married Harry Rominski at St. John's Church in Ypsilanti. He preceded her in death in 1978.
She graduated from Lincoln Consolidated High School in Ypsilanti and has lived in Tecumseh since 1979. She is a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Tecumseh. She enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles and watching the Chicago Cubs. Her greatest joy was being with her family.
Geraldine is survived by her children, Ronald Rominski of California and Leona (Chester) Krzemien of Tecumseh; three grandchildren, Lisa Rominski of Ann Arbor, Andrew (Lydia) Krzemien of Texas and Diane (Michael) Boike of Clinton; two great-grandchildren, Lara and Chase Boike; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Harry, she is preceded in death by five brothers, two sisters and a grandson-in-law, Alan Johnston.
A Mass of the Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Tecumseh, with the Rev. Daniel Wheeler as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Ypsilanti. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh, and one hour preceding the service at the church on Wednesday. A Scripture service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Thank you to the staff at Cambrian Assisted Living for the loving care they provided for over six years and Hospice of Lenawee for their compassion during the last month of her life.
Contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Helping Hands or Hospice of Lenawee. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.