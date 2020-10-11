1/1
Geraldine V. Rominski
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TECUMSEH - Geraldine V. Rominski, age 102, of Tecumseh passed away Oct. 9, 2020.

Geraldine was born May 10, 1918, in Ypsilanti, the daughter of George and Eunice (Russ) Fuller. On June 10, 1939, she married Harry Rominski at St. John's Church in Ypsilanti. He preceded her in death in 1978.

She graduated from Lincoln Consolidated High School in Ypsilanti and has lived in Tecumseh since 1979. She is a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Tecumseh. She enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles and watching the Chicago Cubs. Her greatest joy was being with her family.

Geraldine is survived by her children, Ronald Rominski of California and Leona (Chester) Krzemien of Tecumseh; three grandchildren, Lisa Rominski of Ann Arbor, Andrew (Lydia) Krzemien of Texas and Diane (Michael) Boike of Clinton; two great-grandchildren, Lara and Chase Boike; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Harry, she is preceded in death by five brothers, two sisters and a grandson-in-law, Alan Johnston.
A Mass of the Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Tecumseh, with the Rev. Daniel Wheeler as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Ypsilanti. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh, and one hour preceding the service at the church on Wednesday. A Scripture service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.

Thank you to the staff at Cambrian Assisted Living for the loving care they provided for over six years and Hospice of Lenawee for their compassion during the last month of her life.

Contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Helping Hands or Hospice of Lenawee. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Service
07:00 PM
A Scripture service
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
210 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved