Geraldine "Gerry" Demlow, age 97 of Blissfield, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Provincial House, under the care of Hospice of Lenawee.
Gerry was born Feb. 8, 1922, in Haskins, Ohio, the daughter of Gustav and Cora (Weidner) Ziss who are deceased. She moved to Blissfield at the age of three and attended Ward Country School for eight years and Blissfield High School for four years, graduating in 1939. She was married to Donald Demlow on July 8, 1944.
She worked as a bookkeeper for Goble Lumber Co. for 44 years. She was a member of the Blissfield Garden Club for 15 years and the Bliss-Liewert Senior Center. She was also a member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church and the Deborah Circle of the church.
Surviving are many nieces and nephews, including her niece and goddaughter Sandy Lewis of Tecumseh.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by Donald, her husband of 62 years, a brother Robert Ziss of Blissfield and a sister Allene Walters of Barnesville, Ga.
At Gerry's request cremation will take place. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church with the Rev. Gary Leking officiating. Visitation will be Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church or the Bliss-Liewert Senior Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel, where online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Jan. 8, 2020