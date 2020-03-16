|
|
CORALVILLE, Iowa - Gerry (Gerald) R. Skeels, 92, of Coralville, Iowa, died peacefully Thursday, March 12, 2020.
A service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Lensing Oak Hill, 210 Holiday Road, Coralville, Iowa, with the Rev. Chuck Adams officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the .
Gerry was born April 13, 1927, in Adrian, the son of Wayland Sr. and Fern (Pratt) Skeels. He received his bachelor's degree from Albion College.
Gerry began his 40-plus years successful career at the American Chain and Cable Company after serving two years in the Army during the Korean War. Gerry retired as plant manager. During his retirement he enjoyed playing golf, traveling and spending time with family.
Gerry is survived by his wife, Eileen, and children, Sue Ann Slates, Marty (Sara) Skeels, Jay (Kathy) Skeels, Roman (Jeannie) Sirwinski, Linda Czerwinski, Janet (Kelly) Ungs, Roberta (Greg) Williams, Bill (Janice) Czerwinski; 15 grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his former wife, Georgia; his parents; and numerous siblings.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020