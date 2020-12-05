FORT DODGE, Kan. - Gilbert Lawrence Clevenger, 80, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City, Kan.
He was born May 4, 1940, in Adrian, the son of Clifford Wayne and Addie Mae (Gilbert) Clevenger. He served in the United States Navy from May 1959 to March 1961. He worked for Moore Business Forms for 22 years as well as the Santa Clara Valley Transit.
He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved to laugh and was quite a jokester.
On May 29, 1965, in San Jose, Calif., he married Tyressia Frame, to whom he was a devoted husband before she passed Jan. 27, 2007.
Survivors include his daughter, Amiee Bryant, Wa Keeney, Kan.; two brothers, Gordon Clevenger and Gene Clevenger; two sisters, Ruth Cattell and Sally Meads; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Morris and Juan Clevenger.
Private family services will be held at a later date. There will be no public viewing; cremation has taken place.
Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.