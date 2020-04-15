|
CLINTON - Glen Clemons, 85, of Clinton passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
He was born to the late Green and Fairlaine (Stone) Clemons on Sept. 11, 1934, in Knott County, Ky. The family then moved to Ohio where Glen attended Alger Schools.
Glen then served active duty in the United States Army from Jan. 9, 1957, to Dec. 19, 1958, where he was stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany.
He was a machinist at Peerless Gear in Tecumseh for 31 years, he also worked part time as a certified mechanic at Sears Automotive Center in Adrian for over 25 years.
Glen was a member of the Clinton Baptist Church. He loved to work in the yard, planting in his garden, collecting coins for his grandchildren and taking care of his friends and family. He is fondly remembered by always lending a helping hand to those around him, especially with car repairs or car buying decisions.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Green and Fairlaine Clemons; stepmother, Mildred (Robinson) Clemons; daughter, Glenda Sberna; two half-brothers, Arthur Gayheart and Luther Gayheart; and half-sister, Arbutus (Gayheart) Medaugh.
Glen is survived by his loving companion, Sharon Walker, of Clinton; children, Richard (Amy) Clemons, of Madisonville, Ky., and Brenda (Brian) Spencer, of Whitehouse, Ohio; step-daughter, Lisa (Bill) Wagner, of Toledo; step-sons, Rick (Brenda) Parran, of Wauseon, Ohio and Harold Parran of Toledo; son-in-law, Antonio (Chandra) Sberna, of Perrysburg Ohio; brother, Minor (Judith) Clemons, of Matthews, N.C.; sisters, Bonnie Phillips, of Sylvania, Ohio and Angelene (John) Ralston, of Belle Center, Ohio; brother-in-law, Vernon Medaugh, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; nine caring grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The celebration of Glen's life will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Clinton Baptist Church 11555 Tecumseh-Clinton Hwy, Clinton, MI 49236.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020