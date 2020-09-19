1/1
Glen Harold Meyers
1935 - 2020
ADRIAN - Glen Harold Meyers, age 85, of Adrian died on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

He was born on June 1, 1935, to Dwight and Bessie (Willnow) Meyers. Glen graduated from Adrian High School with the Class of 1953 and served his country in the U.S. Army. On Nov. 23, 1956, Glen married the love of his life, Ruth Marie Cruickshank, and they would have celebrated 64 wonderful years together this November.

From early on in life, Glen was mechanically inclined and could fix anything. He was licensed and worked in heating, refrigeration and major appliances, retiring from Sears. Glen's workmanship left an impression on all of his customers, and they would often ask for him personally when they were in need of repairs. Glen's eye for detail was evident in the way he could see a vintage motorcycle, bicycle or car and restore it into "mint condition." Customers would come from all over the United States to inquire about his finished projects.

Glen enjoyed collecting antique signs and gas pumps and spending time outdoors on his lawn and beautiful landscaping.

Glen loved spending time with his family and friends. His quick wit was enjoyed by all who knew him. He attended Jasper Bible Church.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth; daughter, Penny (Pat) Frederick, and special grandson, Craig Frederick; son, Scott Meyers, and family; sister, Delores Richards; close sister-in-law, Kathleen Vroman; and lifelong childhood friend, Keith Perkins.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Lisa Marie Frederick; and brother, Rodney Meyers.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at noon at Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Bruce Jewett officiating and full military rites conducted by the Annis-Fint Post No. 1584 and the American Legion Post No. 97 of Adrian.
Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be private at Oakwood Cemetery.

Following the governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of 5 years old or those who cannot medically tolerate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jasper Bible Church or the First Presbyterian Church of Adrian. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.wagleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Wagley Funeral Home
SEP
23
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Wagley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wagley Funeral Home
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wagley Funeral Home

