Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Glen Welker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen I. Welker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Glen I. Welker Obituary
ADRIAN -?Glen I. Welker, age 61, of Adrian passed away June 26, 2019.

He was born Oct. 25, 1957, in Tecumseh, the son of Irving and Harriet (LaVoy) Welker. They preceded him in death along with his sister, Carolyn Reinhardt. He is survived by his son, Samuel Huling; two sisters, Denise (John) Drewior and Jennifer (Charles) Dlabal; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A memorial gathering will take place from 2 until 5 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway Adrian. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 27 to June 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.