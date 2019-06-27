|
|
ADRIAN -?Glen I. Welker, age 61, of Adrian passed away June 26, 2019.
He was born Oct. 25, 1957, in Tecumseh, the son of Irving and Harriet (LaVoy) Welker. They preceded him in death along with his sister, Carolyn Reinhardt. He is survived by his son, Samuel Huling; two sisters, Denise (John) Drewior and Jennifer (Charles) Dlabal; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial gathering will take place from 2 until 5 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway Adrian. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 27 to June 28, 2019