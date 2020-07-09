1/1
Glenn Kiest Sr.
1929 - 2020
ADRIAN - Glenn Kiest, Sr., age 91, of Adrian died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

He was born on March 2, 1929, the youngest child to Ray and Esther (Clark) Kiest of Adrian. Glenn attended Adrian High School and went on to serve in the National Guard for 12 years. He married Gayle Naylor on June 21, 1958, and they shared 55 wonderful years together before her passing in 2013.

In Glenn's younger years he played three seasons for The Big Reds, a semi-pro football team from Adrian. He enjoyed the annual reunions where he was able to see his teammates and share stories. Golf became his sport of choice later in life. Glenn worked in tool and die at American Chain and Cable for over 20 years and was a former member of the First Baptist Church in Adrian.

Glenn is survived by his sons, Glenn Kiest, Jr., and Gregory Kiest, both of Adrian. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Gayle; brothers, Robert, Donald, Dale and Leland; and sister, Eyvonne Roth.

At Glenn's request, cremation will take place with no public services.

Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
