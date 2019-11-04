|
ADRIAN - Glenn R. Zubke was born to Frank and Hattie Zubke on June 21, 1935, in Waubay, S.D., and died Oct. 15, 2019, in Conroe, Texas.
Glenn married Joanne Clemen on Oct. 3, 1953. She preceded him in death on Dec. 29, 2016. Glenn moved his family to Adrian after an accident on their farm. He worked for many years at Wacker Chemical Co. in Adrian and retired as a departmental superintendent. Glenn also served on the Madison Board of Education for over 20 years. He enjoyed golfing, gambling and watching his children and grandchildren at athletic events. He enjoyed watching University of Michigan athletics and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children, Allen (Jennie) Zubke, Douglas (Deanna) Zubke, Curtis (Robin) Zubke, Keith (Deb) Zubke and June (Marc) Cessna, all of Adrian, and Kevin (LeAnn) Zubke of Spring, Texas; 15 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Leo and Howard; and a grandson.
Cremation has taken place. Visitation for Glenn will be on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Gene Reitz officiating. Interment will follow in Lenawee County Memorial Gardens, Tecumseh.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Madison Athletic Department or Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019