Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Zubke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn R. Zubke


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn R. Zubke Obituary
ADRIAN - Glenn R. Zubke was born to Frank and Hattie Zubke on June 21, 1935, in Waubay, S.D., and died Oct. 15, 2019, in Conroe, Texas.

Glenn married Joanne Clemen on Oct. 3, 1953. She preceded him in death on Dec. 29, 2016. Glenn moved his family to Adrian after an accident on their farm. He worked for many years at Wacker Chemical Co. in Adrian and retired as a departmental superintendent. Glenn also served on the Madison Board of Education for over 20 years. He enjoyed golfing, gambling and watching his children and grandchildren at athletic events. He enjoyed watching University of Michigan athletics and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his children, Allen (Jennie) Zubke, Douglas (Deanna) Zubke, Curtis (Robin) Zubke, Keith (Deb) Zubke and June (Marc) Cessna, all of Adrian, and Kevin (LeAnn) Zubke of Spring, Texas; 15 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Leo and Howard; and a grandson.

Cremation has taken place. Visitation for Glenn will be on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Gene Reitz officiating. Interment will follow in Lenawee County Memorial Gardens, Tecumseh.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Madison Athletic Department or Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -