BLISSFIELD - Glennis "Glenn" Milner, age 87, of Blissfield passed away Sept. 3, 2019, at ProMedica Flower Hospital.
He was born on July 12, 1932, in Fairfield Township to Harold and Mardell (DeChant) Milner. Glenn graduated from St. Mary's High School where he was the outstanding athlete of the year in 1950 and was a loyal member of the Class of 1950 and valued his friends. He proudly served his country in combat on the front lines of the Korean War as a U.S. Army sergeant. On April 16, 1966, in Fairfield Township, Glenn married Cristal Church, and she survives. Glenn loved fishing, old movies, horses, playing cards, dancing and Notre Dame football. He will always be remember by his family as a great husband, dad, stepdad, grandpa and great-grandpa.
In addition to his wife of 53 years, Cristal, Glenn leaves behind four children, Shawn (Andrea) Milner, Brian (Julie) Milner, Brenda (Barry) Kafer and Russel (Lisa) Bilby; a brother, Gary Milner; eight grandchildren, Randall, David, Greg, Melissa, Ethan, Nathaniel, Nicholas and Elizabeth; two step-grandchildren, Jacob (Katie) and Michael (Molly); and two great-grandchildren, Owen and Vohne. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Gordon Milner; and five years ago to the day, his best friend and cousin, Gene Smith, whom he is with again playing cards.
Visitation for Glenn will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, with a 7 p.m. Rosary being prayed at Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield. The Funeral Liturgy will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at Light of Christ Catholic Parish, St. Alphonsus, in Deerfield with the Rev. Jeff Poll officiating. Full military rites will be given by the Blissfield American Legion Post #325, VFW Annis-Fint Post #1584, and Deerfield American Legion Post #392.
You may send condolence to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Light of Christ Catholic Parish. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019