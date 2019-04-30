|
|
ADRIAN - Gloria Jean Sadler, age 73, of Adrian, died April 28, 2019, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home. The family would like to thank Hospice for their loving care of Gloria.
She was born Sept. 12, 1945, in Adrian to Edward and Betty (Frey) Milliman. She graduated from Madison High School class of 1965. On July 16, 1966, at the First Baptist Church in Adrian, she married Michael Sadler and he preceded her in death on Feb. 14, 2006. Gloria had been a member of the First Baptist church for more than 35 years. She enjoyed crocheting, puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren.
Gloria is survived by one son, Michael E. (Janelle) Sadler; one daughter, Shelia (Chuck) Orsmbee; stepmother, Marge Milliman; two brothers, David and Gary Milliman; one sister, Patricia Welter; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Michael, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Robert and Joseph; and two sisters, Christine and Sherry.
Visitation will be from 2 ro 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Bart Hall officiating. Burial will take place at Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens in Tecumseh.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019