Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Sadler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Jean Sadler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gloria Jean Sadler Obituary
ADRIAN - Gloria Jean Sadler, age 73, of Adrian, died April 28, 2019, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home. The family would like to thank Hospice for their loving care of Gloria.

She was born Sept. 12, 1945, in Adrian to Edward and Betty (Frey) Milliman. She graduated from Madison High School class of 1965. On July 16, 1966, at the First Baptist Church in Adrian, she married Michael Sadler and he preceded her in death on Feb. 14, 2006. Gloria had been a member of the First Baptist church for more than 35 years. She enjoyed crocheting, puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren.

Gloria is survived by one son, Michael E. (Janelle) Sadler; one daughter, Shelia (Chuck) Orsmbee; stepmother, Marge Milliman; two brothers, David and Gary Milliman; one sister, Patricia Welter; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Michael, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Robert and Joseph; and two sisters, Christine and Sherry.

Visitation will be from 2 ro 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Bart Hall officiating. Burial will take place at Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens in Tecumseh.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now