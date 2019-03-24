|
|
TECUMSEH - Gordon "Gordie" Charles Greiman passed away in Hospice of Lenawee on March 22, 2019, at the age of 77.
Gordie is preceded in death by father, Gordon George Greiman; mother, Marie Elizabeth Greiman; and daughters, Kerre Ann and Kelle Marie Greiman.
Gordie is survived by Judy, his loving wife of 52 years. They were married in Dundee on Aug. 12.
Gordie is also survived by his sisters Carol Ivan and Virginia (Ginny) Walters; daughter, Tara (Andrew) Green; son, Christopher (Christin) Greiman; and three grandchildren, Emily, Catelin and Carter. Gordie was born in York, Pa., on Sept. 25, 1941.
He grew up in Tecumseh and graduated from Tecumseh High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army. He worked as a meat cutter in the Milan meat market, then Fisher Body in Tecumseh, and retired after 35 years from GM/Delphi in Adrian. Gordie enjoyed fishing, golfing and bowling. He was part of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, Junior Achievement and the Tecumseh Fan Club and volunteered time at high school sporting events.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh. Military honors will be performed by the Tecumseh American Legion Post #4187 and Tecumseh VFW Post #34. Final resting place will be at Brookside Cemetery, Tecumseh.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Condolences may be offered online at: www.pursefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019