Gordon L. Pawson


1938 - 2020
Gordon L. Pawson Obituary
HUDSON - Gordon L. Pawson, age 81, of Hudson passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

He was born Sept. 8, 1938, in Onsted, the son of Cecil and Ruth (Kennedy) Pawson. Gordon graduated from Addison High School in 1956.

On Nov. 10, 1957, Gordon married Elizabeth Mohr, and she survives.

Gordon worked for Addison Products in Jonesville until their closing. He then served as the bus supervisor for Addison Community Schools for several years. Throughout his career, Gordon also farmed, which was his true passion. Gordon was a member of the Eagles and the Addison Athletic Boosters, where he and Liz continued to volunteer long after their sons were out of school. He attended Rollin Center United Methodist Church.

In addition to Liz, his wife of over 62 years, he is survived by their sons, Timothy of Hudson and Ted (Lori) of Adrian; his brother, Larry (Leslie) of South Carolina; his treasured eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Todd, in infancy.

All services for Gordon will be private. Memorial contributions may be given to the donor's .

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wagley Funeral Home where online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
