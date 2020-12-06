BROOKLYN - Gordon L. Stites, age 72, of Brooklyn passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson.
He was born on Nov. 14, 1948, in Adrian to Lloyd and Margaret (Shourds) Stites. He graduated from Tecumseh High School with the class of 1966.
Gordon had been employed with Fisher Body in Tecumseh when he was drafted by the United States Army, proudly serving his country for four years in Germany. After returning from Germany, Gordon went right back to work at Fisher Body, later transferring to General Motors-Powertrain in Toledo and retiring after 31 years of being in the automotive industry. After retiring, he became employed with the city of Tecumseh Parks and Recreation Department for eight years.
On Jan. 25, 1975, in Tecumseh at the First Baptist Church, Gordon married Nancy Clute, and she survives.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Tecumseh for 30 years, singing with The Baptist Choraliers and was a current member of the Lutheran Church of the Lakes where he loved singing in the choir. He loved the outdoors, whether it was boating in the summer, snowmobiling in the winter, hunting, fishing, or working on his lawn and landscape or his cars.
Gordon was very social, he loved to play board games and cards, and loved to joke with others - whether it was clean or dirty. He will always be remembered by his family and friends as a man who just enjoyed and lived life to the fullest with a smile on his face.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, he is survived by his son, Chad (Meghan Emily Williams) Stites of Brooklyn; a daughter, Cassandra (Marc) Stites-Mclaurin of Ann Arbor; two granddaughters, Mercedes and Madison Mclaurin; one grandson, Leo Stites; and two brothers, LaVerne Stites of Adrian and Allen Stites of Tecumseh.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Jim Stites; one sister, Diane Funk; and two fur babies, Ty and Angel.
The memorial service for Gordon will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. until the time of the service at Lutheran Church of the Lakes with Pastor Tyson Bentz officiating.
Memorial contributions in Gordon's memory may be given to ASPCA or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.