FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Gregg Hugh Crawford, age 60, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away after a long illness on Sept. 11, 2020, at his home.
He was born on June 5, 1960, in Midland, Mich., the son of James and Janet (Nelson) Crawford. He was a graduate of Adrian High School and received his associate degree from Jackson College.
Gregg owned and operated his own real estate company. He enjoyed dirt track racing, rock concerts, karaoke and played the drums and he was a very creative individual, holding several patents. Family was everything to Gregg.
In addition to his mom, Janet, Gregg is survived by a brother, Todd (Judy) Crawford; a sister, DeeAnn (Tony) DePaul and their three children, Amanda DePaul, Andrea (Nathan) McLaughlin and Mark DePaul.
He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents, Hugh and Lillian Nelson and Bernice Crawford.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Gregg's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.