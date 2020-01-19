|
OVERBROOK, Okla. - Memorial services for Gregory Scott "Greg" Willis will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the Eastman Baptist Church in the Eastman Community of Love County, Okla., with the Rev. Brandon Twyford officiating. Services have been entrusted to the Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home of Marietta, Okla.
Greg was born Nov. 4, 1957, in Tecumseh to Dale E. and Treva (Boonstra) Willis. He passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at the Mercy Health Love County Hospital in Marietta at the age of 62.
Greg attended Siena Heights University in Adrian on a baseball scholarship. He later continued his education at the University of Michigan where he also developed a great love for Wolverine athletics. Greg married Merilyn Judy Hilliard on May 14, 1983, in Farmers Branch, Texas. They resided in the Carrollton, Texas, area until they relocated to the Falconhead Resort Community nearly five and a half years ago.
Greg worked for more than 35 years as a salesman in the HVAC industry. When he wasn't working, Greg enjoyed hunting and collecting guns. Greg was an avid motorcycle and antique tractor enthusiast and a member of the Patriot Guard Riders. He also played the guitar and wrote songs. Greg was known as a jokester amongst his friends and family as well as a devout Republican and a Dallas Cowboys fan. He attended the Prestonwood Baptist Church and was a member of the American Legion while in the Dallas Metro area and attended the Eastman Baptist Church after coming to Falconhead. Greg had many hobbies and activities that he enjoyed, but perhaps the time he enjoyed most was spent with his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents, Grover and Theo Willis; a foster brother, Leonard Beaubien; an aunt and uncle, Bernard and Bernita Reau; mother-in-law, Polly Hilliard; and a brother-in-law, Peyton Treadwell.
Survivors include his wife, Judy Willis; daughter, Kandice Sheffield and husband, Cody, of Burneyville, Okla.; a foster father, Leon Beaubien of Hudson; father-in-law, Addison Hilliard of Carrollton, Texas; brothers, Kevin Willis and wife, Suzanne, of Tecumseh, Ken of Florida, and Ronnie of Michigan; sisters, Kim Hauser and husband, Larry, of Blissfield, Sharlene and Diane both of Michigan; sisters-in-law, Terri Zettler and husband, David, of Carrollton, Toney Treadwell of Prosper, Texas, and Jeanette Klingler and husband, Don, of Burneyville; granddaughter, Nicole Williams; great-grandchildren, Kinley and Axcel; nieces, Carye Abitz and husband, Aaron, of Atlanta, Ga., Taylor Treadwell of McKinney, Texas, Haley Zettler of Addison, Texas, Rachel Tanner and husband, D.J., of Carrollton, and Morgan Willis of Adrian; nephews, Wade Zettler and wife, Christine, of Prescott, Ariz., and Kyle Treadwell of Abilene, Texas; and numerous other family members and close friends.
Honorary bearers are Kevin Willis, David Zettler, Don Klingler, Cody Sheffield, Terry Posey, Wade Zettler, Kyle Treadwell, Larry Hauser, Alan Reau, Chris Andrews, John Byrnes, Brian Andrews, Justin Posey and Buford Rackley.
We thank all of our friends who have supported us and a special thanks to Butch Boone, Eleanor Moore and Sandy Pettus, just to name a few of the countless many.
The family suggests any memorial contributions to be made to American Red Cross or the .
Eastman Baptist Church Address: 5343 Eastman Road, Overbrook, Okla. Online condolences: www.wattsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020