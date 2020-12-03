1/
Harlyn D. Smith
1929 - 2020
WALDRON - Harlyn D. Smith, age 91, of Waldron passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Hillsdale Hospital.
He was born on May 23, 1929, in Waldron, to Norval and Oval (Gibson) Smith. He graduated from Waldron High School with the class of 1947.
Harlyn was married to Margaret (Peggy) Birdsell and she preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Hal Smith, and two sisters, Evelyn Mattausch and Lorraine Marceau. A graveside service for Harlyn will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Waldron Cemetery with James Cramer officiating.
You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions in Harlyn's honor may be made to the funeral home to help with his funeral expenses.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Waldron Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home
415 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-3481
