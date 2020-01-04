|
|
JASPER - Harold A. Willet, age 88, of Jasper passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at home on his farm surrounded by his family.
He was born on May 11, 1931, to Aubrey Amos and Doris Ione (Service) Willet. Harold attended Ridgeville School up until the eighth grade and then went on to Metamora High School (Ohio) where he graduated with the Class of 1949. Harold served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956, being stationed in Germany. On Nov. 29, 1958, Harold married Laura LaPointe in Seward, Ohio, and they celebrated many years together before her passing on their 58th wedding anniversary.
Harold was a farmer his whole life in the Jasper area. He was on the Ridgeville Cemetery Board for many years, beginning in 1984. During this time, he served terms as president, treasurer and as the caretaker. Harold also worked at Blissfield Manufacturing from 1960 to 1974. He enjoyed restoring John Deere two-cylinder tractors, collecting model cars, and going on the road with Ollie's group for gambling trips.
Survivors include his sons, James (Karen) Willet and William (Amy) Willet; grandchildren, Erin, Tommy, Kristy (Codey) and Toby; great-granddaughter, Emrah; brother, Robert (Mary Lou) Willet; and niece and nephews, Holly, Jeff, Joe and Kenny.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Laura; and a son, Arthur Willet.
Funeral services for Harold will be on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home with the Rev. Bruce Jewett officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions in Harold's honor may be made to Elara Hospice. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020