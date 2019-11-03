|
BRITTON - Harold Curtis Jeffers, age 67, of Britton passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born May 17, 1952, in Adrian, the son of the late Harold A. and Betty Jean (Tucker) Jeffers. On June 30, 1972, in Britton he married Karen Lottie Chrisman, and they shared 47 years together.
Harold worked as a welder-fabricator and in his spare time did welding and fabricating for friends. He loved karaoke and music so much he had his own DJ business. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was very patriotic and wrote many poems that were published in a few newspapers. Harold loved his family very much.
Harold is survived by his wife, Karen; two sons, Scott Jeffers of Britton and Joshua (Jackie) Jeffers of Brooklyn; a sister, Vickey Knotek of Madison; and three grandchildren, Audre (Doug) Jacobs, Bailey Jeffers and Dustin Jeffers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lester and Marie Tucker.
Visitation for Harold will be on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Tom Hawkins officiating. Visitation will also take place from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Ridgeway Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019