ADRIAN - Harold D. Barth, age 89, of Adrian passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the Hospice of Lenawee Home.
He was born Sept. 2, 1930, in Lyons, Ohio, to Carl and Maida (Davis) Barth. During the Korean Conflict, Harold proudly served in the United States Army. On Dec. 31, 1947, Harold married Dolores Burwell, and they have celebrated over 72 years together.
Harold retired from Tecumseh Products in 1993 with 43 years of service. He enjoyed old cars and was a member of the Irish Hills Antique Car Club. Harold was an avid gardener of both flowers and vegetables and liked fishing and playing cards.
In addition to his wife, Dolores, he is survived by their daughter, Debbie (Bob) St. Aubin of Adrian; granddaughter, Jennifer (Aaron Dusseau) St. Aubin; and great-granddaughters, Izabella and Audrey. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Lola Zaremba, Flossie Mossing, Harvey Barth and Richard Barth.
Due to COVID-19, all services will be private.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 11 to May 12, 2020